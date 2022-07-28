2 Southeast DC shootings within an hour cap violent day

Police have not commented about whether the two shootings are connected.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating a pair of shootings that happened about 45 minutes apart in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4300 block of Livingston Road Southeast around 12:50 a.m.

after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area. When police arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Lt. McCall Tyler, Watch Commander for MPD's Seventh District, said police have do not have any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

About 45 minutes later, Lt. Tyler said officers in the Seventh District received a report of the sound of gunshots from Shotspotter in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., near Parkland Place Southeast. Tyler said a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound a to the upper torso short time later. He was transported to another hospital for treatment of his injuries.

These two shootings capped a violent day in D.C., in which a total of six people were shot within a few miles of each other over the course of about 12 hours.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to the 4300 block of 4300 block of 4th Street, where responding officers found a woman and two men shot.

Police say the woman and one of the men were awake and breathing when officers found them, the third victim was found unconscious and not breathing, according to MPD.

A few hours earlier, Seventh District officers responded to a shooting in which a pregnant woman was struck three times. Investigators in that case believe about 100 rounds were fired between two groups. The injured woman is believed to be a bystander.

Police have not made any arrests in any of these cases. All investigations are ongoing.