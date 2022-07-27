Police: 3 people shot in Southeast DC

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims have only been identified as a woman and two men.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims have only been identified as a woman and two men.

Police say the woman and one of the men were awake and breathing when officers found them, the third victim was found unconscious and not breathing, according to MPD.

There is no information available about what may have led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The triple shooting comes just hours after a pregnant woman was caught in the crossfire during another Southeast shooting. The woman was shot three times when people in two cars began shooting, police believe that approximately 100 rounds were fired between the groups, according to MPD.

The pregnant victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact detectives through the MPD tip line at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

