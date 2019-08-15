FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A drunk woman is facing charges after the alleged sexual assault of two victims in a Buffalo Wild Wings bathroom in Fredericksburg, Va., police said.

Nikesha Roy, 31, started talking with the first victim around midnight Saturday, and then started speaking to the second victim around 1:30 a.m., police said.

During their conversation, Roy asked both victims to go to the bathroom, police said. Both victims said that's where they were both sexually assaulted, police said.

One victim was able to get video footage of the suspect leaving the restaurant.

Roy turned herself in at the Fredericksburg police headquarters. She was arrested on four charges of sexual battery, one charge of sexual object penetration and one charge of attempted sexual object penetration.

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

