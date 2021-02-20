Police: 2 people dead, 1 injured in Capitol Heights shooting

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, police say. But their condition was unknown Friday night.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are dead and another person is at a nearby hospital after a shooting in Capitol Heights on Friday evening, police said.

Prince George's County Police tell WUSA9 that the shooting occurred at around 8:47 p.m. on E Capitol Street at Yacht Place. Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting, and found three people shot when they arrived.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition wasn't known Friday night.

Police have not yet released any additional information regarding the victims' names, ages or gender.

Over in the District, police officers shot and wounded an armed suspect while responding to a scene where man was killed in Northeast D.C. Friday evening. According to authorities, the shootings took place in the 5900 block of Chillum Road, NE at around 6:13 p.m. Friday.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 at a news conference near the crime scene that when officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had already been shot lying on the ground.

The suspect who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, Contee said.

The other man officers found shot at the scene was pronounced dead. Contee said police are unsure about the connection between the two men and the shootings.

Contee told WUSA9 that the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by D.C. police.