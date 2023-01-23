High school student charged as an adult in deadly Metro station shooting

D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. where he is a student.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon.

D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search involving the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department. He will be extradited to Maryland, where he'll be charged as an adult with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use in a crime of violence and possession of a loaded gun.

Rispus is facing the charges after an unnamed 19-year-old man was shot to death around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Southern Ave Metro station parking lot. First responders administered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. On Sunday, police said they were actively searching for a suspect who had been seen running away from the scene.

MTPD on scene of shooting in parking lot at Southern Ave Stn ~ 4:45pm. Male victim, unknown age, with gunshot wound. CPR was initiated but despite life saving efforts victim was declared deceased on scene. Investigation ongoing. Add’l details to be provided as available. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 22, 2023