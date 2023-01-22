x
DC

Man dead following shooting in Southern Ave metro station parking lot, police investigate

Green line trains are bypassing the metro station and buses may be relocated to a nearby area, MTPD said in a tweet.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at Southern Avenue's metro station. Officials from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) report the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene.

Police are actively looking for the suspect, who they said fled the scene. Green line trains are bypassing the metro station and buses may be relocated to a nearby area, MTPD said in a tweet.

Police have not released the victim's identity nor have they provided additional information surrounding the details leading up to this fatal incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Two people were killed and three firefighters were injured after a fire rips through a family house in Temple Hills, Maryland. 

