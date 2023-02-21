Two teenage girls arrested for stabbing carjacking victim in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Two 15-year-old girls are facing charges after police say they attempted to carjack one person and successfully took another car at knifepoint less than six hours later.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1200 block of V Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
When they arrived, the victim told officers they were moving their vehicle out of a parking space when the suspects tried to take the car. The victim drove away and called the police.
Less than six hours later, just after 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northwest. When they arrived, the victim said they were sitting in their car when the suspects walked up and demanded the victim get out. One of the girls reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim before the pair drove away in the victim's car.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for help treating the stab wound. They are expected to survive.
A short time later, MPD says the stolen car was found with the two 15-year-old girls inside after a traffic accident in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast D.C. Both suspects were taken into custody.
The suspects are only identified as15-year-old girls, one is from Northeast D.C. and the other from Herndon, Virginia.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
