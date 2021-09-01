14-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of violent ATM kidnappings

D.C. Police say they believe 3-4 men have kidnapped at least six people at gunpoint and forced them to withdraw money from ATMs.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday in connection with a string of violent ATM kidnappings across the city.

The attacks across the city started Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street in Northwest. Police say one of the suspects in that attack brandished a handgun while others forced a victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victims, before dropping him off at another location and fleeing the scene.

Other related attacks have occurred near 13th and E, 10th and M and 14th and Hamilton.

In all, investigators believe the same three-to-four suspects have kidnapped and robbed people in at least six different incidents across D.C. – all of which involved victims being threatened with a handgun and, in some cases, zip-tied and blindfolded.

Attacks like these common in tourist destinations likeMexico City, Lima, Peru, and Bogota, Colombia. They’re so common, in fact, they have a name: express kidnappings or millionaire's tours.

Earlier this week, police said they believed a surveillance video had captured two of the kidnappers after they extracted an ATM card and a pin number from one of their victims. In the video, one of the suspects could be seen brazenly waving the cash he'd allegedly taken from the victim's bank account.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in multiple Kidnapping While Armed (Gun) offenses that have occurred in DC since last Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/wzJvTSr16r pic.twitter.com/aJOKXkqIHO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2021

On Wednesday, MPD said in a press release it had taken a 14-year-old male into custody on preliminary charges related to the six ATM attacks. The department said the case remained under investigation, and urged anyone with information about the attacks to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Text Tip Line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and indictment of a person or persons responsible for a violent crime in the city.

No injuries were reported from any of the six incidents. Police advised anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation not to attempt to fight the kidnappers.