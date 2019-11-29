WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an April homicide.

Police said around 1:40 p.m. April 30, officers responded to the 4400 block of G Street Southeast for the report of a shooting. When they got there, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has been identified as Devante Moody, 22 from Southeast. Police announced Antquan Roach, 18, was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder while armed.

RELATED: Detectives search for motive after finding man with gunshot wounds on sidewalk in Capitol Heights

Additionally, detectives are trying to establish a motive after they found a man unresponsive on a sidewalk in Capitol Heights with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they originally responded to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane in Capitol Heights around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday for the call of a shooting. When they got there, they said they found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Sean Spence of Capitol Heights, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine both a motive and suspects in this homicide. They're asking anyone with information to call 1 (866) 411-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Suspect arrested for shooting a man to death outside a recording studio in Woodbridge

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.