The DC woman behind the tiny pink car

Theresa Smith has been doing hair for over 30 years. She is a certified Master Colorist who specializes in creative color.

WASHINGTON — Born, raised and still raising hell in the nation's capital, Theresa Smith has returned from London after a decade of afternoon teas and driving on the wrong side of the road to open her own hair studio in Petworth.

Pink Dynamite is located off of Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C., right next to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station.

"It was time to come back to DC, which is and will always be the place I call home," Smith explains.

Smith is a certified Master Colorist who specializes in creative color and has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry.

Her passion is bright, bold color. And she loves the color pink!

Smith claims she is often recognized in public by her tiny pink car and bright pink hair. She even decorated her new studio to go along with the pink theme.

"Every inch and aspect of my studio has been built and customized to be as bright, vibrant, energetic, and funky as me. A close friend helped me with the renovation and we fondly nicknamed the space 'David Bowie's pajamas' when asked to describe our vision," Smith said while describing her studio.

Smith explains that doing hair has always been a form of creative expression for her.

"I absolutely love being given the green light to do a wild, radical reimagining of a whole head of a hair into a vibrant technicolor statement, as well as giving the perfect cut to frame a face, or being presented with the challenge of rescuing and resurrecting hair from those who wish they hadn't strayed. Most importantly though, how something as simple as a haircut can change a person's life or how they feel about themselves. A new hairstyle can completely breathe new life into a person, and watching my client leave with a little more confidence in their step means I've done my job. And I love it."

Smith often participates in local community events and offers free services to people in need.

Visit PinkDynamiteDC.com for more information and to book an appointment.

Pink Dynamite 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9









