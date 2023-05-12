Kraken Kourts & Skates brings indoor pickleball courts, roller skating rink to Northeast DC

The location has 16 pickleball courts, a tavern and the District’s only indoor roller skating rink.

WASHINGTON — Have you ever wanted to take a swing at pickleball and then strap on roller skates before grabbing a bite to eat? Now you can do all three at the same venue thanks to this newly opened Northeast D.C. location.

Kraken Kourts & Skates opened its doors Friday at 514 Rhode Island Ave. NE, the former space of Forman Mills.

In December, MRP Realty announced the then up-and-coming location. Kraken Kourts calls a 70,000 square-foot complex home. It has 16 pickleball courts, a tavern, and the District’s only indoor roller skating rink.

"Pickleball has really resonated at the new Edgewood Rec Center, and we believe adding these courts plus the skating rink will provide valuable active engagement for families in the neighborhood and across the DMV,” said Zach Wade, principal with MRP Realty.

The location is set to be a multi-generational gathering space that can be good for families, friends, and fun dates in the District. In addition to the main attractions of pickleball and roller skating, there are also courtside cabanas for cheering, dining and drink options, as well as indoor lawn games, including cornhole, giant Jenga, and shuffleboard.

“What is amazing about pickleball and roller skating is that both sports have this mass appeal – no matter how old or athletic you are, both are activities that everyone can enjoy,” said Anna Valero, president and co-founder of the Kraken experiences and Hook Hall. “We will focus on the experience for everyone–from players to spectators — with lounge seating in courtside cabanas and a food and drink menu featuring local favorites.”

The location is also just steps away from a other popular spots including Alamo Cinema & Drafthouse, MetroBar, District Dogs, and F-45 Fitness.