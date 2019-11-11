WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — While most people have the day off, Veterans Day isn’t all about relaxation and a break from work. It is in honor, remembrance, and appreciation for all the men and women who have fought for this country.

In celebration of this year’s Veterans Day, we have a full list of all the discounts and retail deals being offered in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area because what says "we appreciate you" more than cheap items?

We want our service members and their families to enjoy their day to the fullest, so here’s a guide to all of the businesses providing bargains for the national holiday.

Restaurants:

Dunkin’: Today is Free doughnut Monday.

Applebee's: Active-duty military in uniform, along with veterans, can get a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day.

Chili's Grill & Bar: All veterans and current military members can receive a complimentary meal at all participating restaurants.

The Palm: A 50 percent discount on entrees is available to all current military members and veterans at the D.C. location.

Golden Corral: From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, a free dinner is being offered to military veterans and active-duty members at all locations on the national holiday.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill: Service members and veterans can receive a free bowl on November 11.

Joe's Crab Shack: With proof of a valid military ID, veterans and active-duty members can enjoy 20 percent off.

Texas Roadhouse: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant is offering a complimentary free lunch to veterans and current members of the military on November 11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: With the showing of a valid military I.D., buy-one-get-one-free Monday is available for in-restaurant purchases only. So, get off the mobile devices and find your way to your nearest Chipotle location.

Bonefish Grill: Veterans and military members can receive a free appetizer on the national holiday.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Current and former military personnel have the option to receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal when they dine-in to the Italian chain restaurant. All you need is a valid military ID in order to dive into some pasta.

Le Diplomate: Located on 14th Street, members of the military can receive a complimentary Burger Américain. Their brunch hours will also be made available on Monday, November 11. All burger sales will also be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project on Veterans Day.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: A free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage will be made available to all current and former service personnel on Monday, November 11.

Red Robin: A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries are up for grabs for all current and former military members during the national holiday.

Olive Garden: Unlimited soup or salad, garlic breadsticks, and a free entree are being made available to active-duty members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free burger or flatbread of up to $15 value with proof of service at participating locations.

Hooters: With the purchase of a beverage, a free entree is being offered to Veterans and active-duty military with a proof of service I.D.

Crimson: Looking for a taste of the South? This diner and whiskey bar is offering a 25 percent discount with a valid military ID or another form of proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: A free meal from a special menu is being provided to all former and current military personnel on Monday, November 11.

Bob Evans: Active and retired military service members get 10 percent off.

On The Border: With a choice of two select menu items, get creative with your food and design a free Create-Your-Own-Combo meal. Complimentary Mexican rice and beans will also be served on the side.

IHOP: The breakfast chain restaurant is inviting all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free breakfast on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Dine-in and chow down on an order of small boneless or traditional wings with a side of fries. This offer is available to all veterans and current military personnel.

The Occidental: Located near the White House, Military members who present their I.D. can receive 50 percent off of their bill.

Little Caesars Pizza: From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Veterans Day, a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo will be made available to all military members and veterans.

Subway: Enjoy a free six-inch sub on Veterans Day at select Subway locations with the proof of a military I.D.

12 Stories: This rooftop restaurant located at the Wharf is offering 50 percent off house spirits and beer.

Starbucks: Treat yourself, or your wife to a free cup of coffee. This sweet deal is available to all Veterans, active service members, and their spouses on the national holiday.

TGI Fridays: It's not Friday, but the famous chain restaurant is offering a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the national holiday. You'll want to come back again because guests will also receive $5 off their next meal.

Stores:

Target: Get verified as a veteran or active duty member to receive 10 percent off in-store and online. Learn more at Target.com/military.

Planet Fitness: Planet Fitness is making it easier by offering free workouts through November 15 for active military and veterans. You can also bring a friend, free-of-charge! Also, feel free to wind down after a vigorous workout with a complimentary HydroMassage and chair massage.

Monster Mini Golf: Want to enjoy a fun outing with the family? The mini-golf complex is offering free golf for veterans Monday. The offer is also being extended to current military members at many locations. Be sure to ask the clerk at the register for the discount to be applied at the time of purchase.

Staples: All active-duty personnel, reservists, veterans, and their immediate families can receive a 25 percent off discount from Veterans Day through November 16.

IKEA: Yes, the famous chain furniture store is having a deal at their restaurant located inside their stores. Veterans can receive a free meal on November 11 with either soup, salad, or fountain drink.

AMC Theaters: For AMC Stub members, with the purchase of a military-priced ticket, veterans receive a complimentary free large popcorn today.

Amazon Prime: Veterans and active military members can save $40 and purchase a year of Prime for $79. This is made available to both new and existing prime members.

Goodyear Auto Service: The automobile service company is having free "Checks for Vets" through November 16. This deal is only available for appointments that are scheduled on Veterans Day, November 11. The checks include free inspections on alignment, battery, brakes, shocks, struts, tires and wiper blades. On top of that, current and former military members can also receive a free tire installation with any tire purchase. For more information visit www.goodyearautoservice.com/military.

Lids: Express your creativity with free hat customization with a military I.D.

Kohl's: The clothing company is doubling its regular Military Monday discount by providing 30 percent off discount to active and former military personnel, veterans and their families on Veterans Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Have you been wanting to redesign your home? Walk into your nearest Bed, Bath, and Beyond to receive 25 percent off entire purchase on Veterans Day.

With all these deals, you are left with almost no choice but to enjoy your day off and celebrate the service you or a loved one, has provided to the country!

