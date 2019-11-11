WASHINGTON — On this Veterans Day, we want to thank all the men and women who served our country. Events will be held across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area on Monday, including at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial. The memorial honors the nearly three million women who have served or are currently serving this country.

Ahead of Veterans Day, several women veterans from "Women Veterans Interactive" sat down with WUSA9 to share their stories and the one thing they said unites them. The organization was started by Ginger Miller as a way to help address the challenges facing woman veterans as they return to civilian life.

"When my husband and I transitioned out of the military, we did not transition well. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and ultimately we ended up being homeless," said Miller.

When they got back on their feet, Miller decided to dedicate her life to helping other veterans.

Women Veterans Interactive also provides programs like Operation Safety Net that provides tools to help better transition out of the military.

"For me, I went into the Navy with a high school diploma. I served four years and then had a medical discharge. So for me, it felt very abrupt," said Miller. "The transition felt like a blindside. I was not really prepared to transition and it felt like an identity crisis."

"You just don't expect what happens when you get out but you need to prepare," said Miller. "That is one of the reasons why at Women Veterans Interactive I am so big about outreach so women know about all the resources available so they can transition well."

The organization has grown rapidly since starting nearly eight years ago. Now, the national non-profit has members across the country.

"It is exciting to go from being a formerly homeless woman veteran to creating a national non-profit organization that is respected in the industry," said Miller.

To learn more about Women Veterans Interactive, click here.

