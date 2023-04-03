Bruce Johnson Scholarship Fund established

The scholarship will be awarded to a DC Public Schools student pursuing a degree in mass communications or political science.

WASHINGTON — It's been one year since legendary WUSA9 journalist and anchor Bruce Johnson died of a heart attack at the age of 71. Now, a scholarship fund has been established in his honor.

The C. Bruce Johnson Scholarship Fund is a named endowed scholarship fund established with Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc. The funds will be awarded to a DC Public Schools student pursuing a degree in mass communication or political science.

Here's how to contribute to the fund:

Online Donations:

Click Online Donation via PayPal. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover Card are accepted.

Select “+Add a note to your donation”

Write “credit to the C. Bruce Johnson Name Endowment Scholarship Program.”

Include your email and/or postal address if you would like a receipt for your donation.

Select “Donate Now” - Your donation will be sent to the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc. and credited to the “C. Bruce Johnson Name Endowment Fund.”

Mailing Address:

Checks should be made payable to the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc. or KSEF and sent to: The Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc.® P.O. Box 29331 Washington, DC 20017-0331 In the Memo section, note “credit to the C. Bruce Johnson Name Endowment Scholarship Program.”

Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life to telling remarkable stories for WUSA9 from March 16, 1976, through his retirement on Dec. 31, 2020. He was the author of three books: “Heart to Heart,” “All or Nothing” and “Surviving Deep Waters.”

Over the course of his career, Johnson won 22 Emmys, was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame, the Washington, DC Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky. He was honored with nearly every journalism award of distinction, including the Ted Yates Award and the NATAS Board of Governors Award and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Press Club.

He filed special reports from Rome, Bangkok, Moscow, Budapest and Cuba. He has received hundreds of civic awards from DC organizations, from the city’s mayors and a Resolution in his honor from the DC City Council.