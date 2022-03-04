Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

The longtime and beloved WUSA9 reporter and anchor died Sunday at age 71.

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71.

He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.

Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life to telling remarkable stories for WUSA9 from March 16, 1976, through his retirement on Dec. 31, 2020. He was the author of three books: “Heart to Heart,” “All or Nothing” and “Surviving Deep Waters.”

Local leaders, politicians, colleagues and friends expressed their grief, shock and love for Bruce with dozens of social media posts, some of which are shared below. To share your own memories of Bruce, please visit our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages and we'll collect them there. Thank you.

LOCAL LEADERS

D.C. MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER

Bruce Johnson was a giant of DC journalism, a father, grandfather, husband, & proud author. Like many Washingtonians, he’s been a part of my life since I was a little girl, delivering the news and giving voice to DC residents. I’m heartbroken. Rest In Heaven. pic.twitter.com/Z9FgHcMXbv — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 4, 2022

D.C. COUNCILMAN McDUFFIE

The passing of Bruce Johnson is a huge loss for the District of Columbia. Bruce was an icon that touched the lives of many Washingtonians. Memories of Bruce’s professionalism & care for the community will be remembered. I send my condolences to the Johnson family. 📸 -@Valeriocnn pic.twitter.com/eQAYwPsojd — CM McDuffie's Office (@CM_McDuffie) April 4, 2022

SEN. PAUL STRAUSS

#DC has lost a giant of #Journalism. Bruce Johnson was one of the greats! Trusted by all and a leader in local TV news for so many years. He was so respected. He will be so missed! https://t.co/iIx7peq5EC — Senator Paul Strauss (@SenPaulStrauss) April 4, 2022

WUSA9 NEWS TEAM

This. So heartbreaking! 💔

Bruce Johnson was a wonderful human. THE man! He was DC!



Just weeks ago, we laughed endlessly and chatted for hours about his legendary @WUSA9 career and future plans.



Bruce loved his family, journalism, us, this city! pic.twitter.com/HYFV3xFjUo — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) April 4, 2022

Seems like it was just yesterday that we were celebrating Bruce Johnson’s retirement. Can’t believe he’s gone so soon. He was a guy who was never intimidated by anyone. Mentor, reporter, colleague. Rest in love Bruce. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/p6TQnqETLQ — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) April 4, 2022

Heartbroken. We *love* Bruce, and loved this photo we took of him at Ben’s, November 2020… Requiescat in pace, Bruce. pic.twitter.com/Aqk7B4JrmM — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) April 4, 2022

I can’t believe we’ve lost my friend and former coworker Bruce Johnson.

He inspired everyone around him to reach farther and push harder.

Bruce leaves behind an incredible roadmap on how to excel as a reporter. @wusa9

Take a look back at his career ⤵️https://t.co/d6fK2mYHg7 pic.twitter.com/zFpcM9bUwG — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) April 4, 2022

The @wusa9 team will never be the same without you



RIP in Bruce Johnson 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tb0kketb51 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 4, 2022

Devastated to hear of the passing of broadcasting legend Bruce Johnson. The man reached out willingly and always availed himself as a resource and a mentor. He was DC and DMV through and through and his legacy cannot be separated from either. — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 4, 2022

OTHER JOURNALISM COLLEAGUES

So devastated to hear of the passing of Bruce Johnson​​, a true tv legend in D.C. Blessed to call him a fellow journalist and someone I truly looked up to. Rest In Peace and God bless you, my friend. My heart breaks for his wife Lori and his family @brucejohnson9 @wusa9 @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/9oBT3RYCCG — John Gonzalez (@John7News) April 4, 2022

In memory ...



What an honor it was to work with the legendary Bruce Johnson at @WUSA9 . He was a wonderful mentor who demanded excellence and set the standard high in the newsroom.



May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/5LHhD5DGGb — Steve Rudin 7News (@SteveRudin7News) April 4, 2022