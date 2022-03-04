x
Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

The longtime and beloved WUSA9 reporter and anchor died Sunday at age 71.

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71. 

He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.

Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life to telling remarkable stories for WUSA9 from March 16, 1976, through his retirement on Dec. 31, 2020. He was the author of three books: “Heart to Heart,” “All or Nothing” and “Surviving Deep Waters.”

Local leaders, politicians, colleagues and friends expressed their grief, shock and love for Bruce with dozens of social media posts, some of which are shared below. To share your own memories of Bruce, please visit our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages and we'll collect them there. Thank you. 

Credit: Mike Valerio

