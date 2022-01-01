Skip Navigation
Remembering Bruce Johnson
Life
Longtime WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71
A beloved WUSA9 colleague who retired in December 2020 died Sunday.
Producer's Picks
Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson
The longtime and beloved WUSA9 reporter and anchor died Sunday at age 71.
Bruce Johnson
'There's a sense of urgency now' | Rev. Al Sharpton moves forward with plans for March on Washington
WUSA9 spoke with Rev. Sharpton to discuss the National Action Network's plans for the Aug. 28 march and what participants can expect if they participate.
Bruce Johnson
'We need to do better' | Former DC officer wants to see police reform
Bruce Johnson talked to Patrick Burke, a former D.C. Assistant Chief of Police, about the need for police reform.
Bruce Johnson
Dave Chappelle goes back to Duke Ellington School: 'A lot of the dreams that I pursued I formulated here'
The superstar comedian was in town to receive the Mark Twain Prize, but he took some time to stop by his alma mater.
Bruce Johnson
Open Mic
Bruce Johnson
