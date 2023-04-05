George Washington University's graduating arts students showcased at NEXT Festival

WASHINGTON — The talented artists from George Washington University's Corcoran School of the Arts and Design are participating in the NEXT Festival. It's the university’s annual showcase of graduating students’ projects in studio arts, dance, design, photography, sculpture, music and other mediums.
All are presented in physical exhibits, live performances, and panel presentations
As Corcoran School Director Linda Onkey says, they want us to be a part of it.
"This is a chance for the community to see visual art, music performances, performance art – hear durational performances here in the building," Onkey said. "So it's an incredible expression of our students' creativity and also their work and also their engagement with the community here in D.C."
The visual arts exhibition in the Flagg Building runs through May 20 on Wednesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the extravaganza opening party, and you are invited to it, as well as to any and all upcoming events. For more, check out GW's website.
And remember, art can uplift a society.
