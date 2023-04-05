x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Uplifted

George Washington University's graduating arts students showcased at NEXT Festival

Emerging artists from the George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design will present their work at NEXT Festival, and you're invited

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The talented artists from George Washington University's Corcoran School of the Arts and Design are participating in the NEXT Festival. It's the university’s annual showcase of graduating students’ projects in studio arts, dance, design, photography, sculpture, music and other mediums. 

All are presented in physical exhibits, live performances, and panel presentations

As Corcoran School Director Linda Onkey says, they want us to be a part of it.

"This is a chance for the community to see visual art, music performances, performance art – hear durational performances here in the building," Onkey said. "So it's an incredible expression of our students' creativity and also their work and also their engagement with the community here in D.C."

The visual arts exhibition in the Flagg Building runs through May 20 on Wednesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the extravaganza opening party, and you are invited to it, as well as to any and all upcoming events. For more, check out GW's website.

And remember, art can uplift a society.

Related Articles

We want to share things that uplift you. If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WATCH NEXT: The opening of Richmond's New Children's Hospital was epic | Get Uplifted

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out