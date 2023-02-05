x
Opening of Richmond's new children's hospital was epic | Get Uplifted

Virginia First Responder made the opening of VCU Medical Centers Children's Tower a special one for the young patients.

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Medical Center opened the doors on an all new Children’s Tower in Richmond this past weekend, and first responders from across the state filled the streets around it with their emergency vehicles Sunday night, welcoming the first patients in with flashing lights and blaring sirens.

VCU Chief Of Police John Venuti said, "We literally lit up the city tonight, and again, I’m so grateful. I can’t even begin to name all of our public safety partners."

And the smiling kids lining the windows showed their love right back, waving lights of their own.

The 72-room tower is a marvel, the region's only level 1 pediatric trauma center, fully equipped with the latest advancements and loving touches like an indoor children’s garden and rooms especially prepared for young patients with themes, colors and animal mascots.

But more importantly, patients there will be surround by dedicated health care professionals, and a caring community.

