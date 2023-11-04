A burst of color, a beautiful cause | Get Uplifted

The money raised will help the Voskeporik Development Center in Armenia provide reliable transportation for kids to go to developmental therapy.

WASHINGTON — Temperatures are not the only thing warming up across the District - in fact, nestled in Georgetown is a very heartwarming sight for the eyes.

The feeling of spring is definitely in the air and there have been signs of the season across the area. On one plot of land along 35th Street is a thousand tulips.

Every square inch is a burst of yellow, pink, and purple, but visitors will find something else there - something just as lovely.

A plaque with a simple request.

"By planting these tulips, we're trying to raise awareness and raise money for children who are disabled in Armenia and trying to get to therapy," a member of the family that planted the flowers in November said. "So all the proceeds will go to the car that will take them to therapy."