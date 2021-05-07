x
Therapy puppies show appreciation for MedStar nurses | Get Uplifted

Is there a better way to celebrate Nurses Appreciation Week?
Credit: MedStar Montgomery Medical Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — There is probably no better way to get uplifted than puppies. 

America's nurses deserve respect year-round, but especially after the incredibly trying year they've had. 

For Nurses Appreciation Week, some local nurses definitely got some love, in the form of puppy love!

The Warrior Canine Connection' brought some service puppies-in-training to visit nurses at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center on Thursday.

The nurses got to play with the pups for a while, which can help reduce stress and anxiety. 

