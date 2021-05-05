x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Uplifted

Meet Cookie the skateboarding bunny | Get Uplifted

Animals doing ridiculous things always make us smile.

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted!

We all love those silly videos of animals doing ridiculous things...

This morning, I'd like to introduce you to Cookie the skateboarding bunny!

With the spring weather, Cookie the Canadian rabbit is back to doing his favorite thing: Cruising the pavement on his board!

Cookie's owner says the 7-year-old rabbit has been skateboarding most of his life.

But he's not a one-trick bunny.

Cookie also enjoys bike riding, and picnics with the family -- there's no word on if he likes long walks on the beach.

When he's not skateboarding, he's putting smiles on kids' faces at the local children's hospital, and reminding them that "somebunny" cares about them.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

RELATED: Community celebrates retiring Virginia bus driver | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Maryland author pens kids' book about wearing a face mask | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Jamaican housekeeper turned viral star receives life-changing support from strangers

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.