Meet Cookie the skateboarding bunny | Get Uplifted

Animals doing ridiculous things always make us smile.

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted!

We all love those silly videos of animals doing ridiculous things...

This morning, I'd like to introduce you to Cookie the skateboarding bunny!

With the spring weather, Cookie the Canadian rabbit is back to doing his favorite thing: Cruising the pavement on his board!

Cookie's owner says the 7-year-old rabbit has been skateboarding most of his life.

But he's not a one-trick bunny.

Cookie also enjoys bike riding, and picnics with the family -- there's no word on if he likes long walks on the beach.

When he's not skateboarding, he's putting smiles on kids' faces at the local children's hospital, and reminding them that "somebunny" cares about them.

