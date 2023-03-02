Watch: Opposing team helps injured player around bases for go-ahead grand slam

Kaitlyn Moses went to the ground with an injury while rounding first base. That's when the other team stepped in to help.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An amazing display of sportsmanship on a softball field in Iowa has us feeling uplifted. It happened in an game Saturday, Feb. 25, in a matchup between Grand View University and Southeastern University.

According to Grand View University's athletics department, the GVU Vikings were down 4-1 with the bases loaded. That's when Kaitlyn Moses stepped to the plate. Moses smashed a ball over the fence for a grand slam to give her team the lead.

While rounding first base she went to the ground due an injury. According to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) rules, Moses' teammates are not allowed to help her around the bases. That's when Southeastern University stepped in to help.

Southeastern University players carried Moses around the bases for her to complete the grand slam. Grand View University posted video of what happened on its Facebook page, calling the players' actions "exemplary. "

Southeastern University players carried Moses around the bases for her to complete the grand slam. Grand View University posted video of what happened on its Facebook page, calling the players' actions "exemplary."

Southeastern University would eventually lose the game to Grandview by a final score of 7-4. Even though they lost, the sportsmanship displayed by the Southeastern players had a much bigger impact than the game's outcome.

