Dunbar High School student finishes race carrying bike after crash | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — A video posted to social media is showing us all the meaning of the words grit, determination and resiliency. The athletics department at Dunbar High School in D.C. shared the video. It shows a student-athlete running uphill while carrying his bicycle.

The athletics department said in a tweet that a student named Perry crashed his bike and could not finish the race on his bike. Instead, with a mile left of the race, Perry carried his bicycle on his shoulders all the way to the finish line of the Fair Hill Frenzy.

"This is the resiliency we want our young people to have," Dunbar Athletics tweeted. "We are very proud of this young man!"

Perry is a member of Dunbar's biking program Prime Ability. Physical Education teacher Alex Cark founded the program at the start of the pandemic with the mission to build communities and inspire the lives of young people through fitness.

According to the Prime Ability website, community rides are hosted throughout the week, and a competitive team is coming soon. For more information on Prime Ability, click here.

