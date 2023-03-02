This DC college student founded an organization to inspire female entrepreneurs

Ariel Beck founded Girls Who Start at the age of 13.

WASHINGTON — We're spotlighting a young woman inspiring others. Ariel Beck learned as a teen about the lack of representation, funding and mentorship for female entrepreneurs. That led the D.C. native to found Girls Who Start.

The goal of her organization is to inspire girls and women between the ages of 10 to 25 to become entrepreneurs.

Beck is currently student economics at Harvard, but she organized her first event at just 13 years old. The seeds planted in that meeting have now grown into a 60-chapter, 3,000-member international organization.

One of their yearly events is a hackathon. This year's Girls Who Start Design Challenge Hackathon brought middle, high school, and college young women from around the world together to design products with the theme of “femovation-” innovation that improves women’s lives.

They also hold in-person conferences and offer scholarships for girls and women from underserved communities.

For more information about the organization, the mission and upcoming events, visit Girl Who Start's website, here.

