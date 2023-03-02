x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Uplifted

This DC college student founded an organization to inspire female entrepreneurs

Ariel Beck founded Girls Who Start at the age of 13.
Credit: Girls Who Start

WASHINGTON — We're spotlighting a young woman inspiring others. Ariel Beck learned as a teen about the lack of representation, funding and mentorship for female entrepreneurs. That led the D.C. native to found Girls Who Start

The goal of her organization is to inspire girls and women between the ages of 10 to 25 to become entrepreneurs.

Beck is currently student economics at Harvard, but she organized her first event at just 13 years old. The seeds planted in that meeting have now grown into a 60-chapter, 3,000-member international organization.

One of their yearly events is a hackathon. This year's Girls Who Start Design Challenge Hackathon brought middle, high school, and college young women from around the world together to design products with the theme of “femovation-” innovation that improves women’s lives.  

They also hold in-person conferences and offer scholarships for girls and women from underserved communities.

For more information about the organization, the mission and upcoming events, visit Girl Who Start's website, here

Related Articles

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Bethesda-based Build Girls want more women involved in architecture, construction, engineering

Before You Leave, Check This Out