Virginia's Morgan Bullock becomes first Black woman dancer for Riverdance tour

RICHMOND, Va. — A 22-year-old woman from Richmond, Virginia is about to step into the history books.

Morgan Bullock, from Richmond, went viral online last year for her putting her unique spin on Irish step dancing. She was so impressive, the traveling Riverdance tour asked her to perform with them when the group resumes tours in the United States.

Now that the group is preparing to tour in the states, Bullock will become the first Black female dancer to perform in Riverdance. The award-winning show is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Last year, she explained why she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to others who look like her and want to get into Irish dancing.

"Growing up, I didn't really have someone to look to as an Irish dancer who really looked like me, so the fact that I can really be that person for young girls and boys, or whoever wants to pursue Irish dancing or do something that's a little out of the box for them, it's just really great that I can be that person for them to look to," she said.

You can see Morgan perform in Riverdance in person when the show hits the Kennedy Center Stage in March.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Kennedy Center's website here.

