These 7 new portraits are coming to Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery

The 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees will have their will be added to the museum in a Nov. 12 gala event.

WASHINGTON — Some new portraits are coming soon to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. The museum just announced its Portrait of a Nation honorees for 2022.

Created in 2015 and handed out every other year, the Portrait of a Nation honor celebrates "remarkable individuals for their transformational impact on the nation’s history, development, and culture," the Smithsonian's website says.

This year, seven people in total will be honored. They are: Chef José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Serena Williams and Venus Williams

The gallery will display a portrait of each honoree and the portraits will become part of the museum's permanent collection.

The portraits will be on display beginning November 10, before a fundraising gala event on November 12, which hopes to raise $3 million for the museum's endowment.