Winter lanterns return for Lunar New Year at The REACH at Kennedy Center

The free display includes about 100 lanterns, all crafted by Chinese artists.

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s unique celebration of the Lunar New Year is back!

The REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts glows once again with the return of stunning Winter Lanterns.

The display runs from January 27 till February 6 and features nearly 100 lanterns all crafted by Chinese artisans. The lanterns feature nearly 10,000 LED lights.

Visitors can explore luminescent fields of playful pandas, butterflies and flowers, frogs and flamingos, sea creatures, and more. A hot beverage station is set up to keep you warm!

In addition to the lantern displays, some evenings will feature other events highlighting China and Korea.