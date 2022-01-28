x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Winter lanterns return for Lunar New Year at The REACH at Kennedy Center

The free display includes about 100 lanterns, all crafted by Chinese artists.

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s unique celebration of the Lunar New Year is back! 

The REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts glows once again with the return of stunning Winter Lanterns.

The display runs from January 27 till February 6 and features nearly 100 lanterns all crafted by Chinese artisans. The lanterns feature nearly 10,000 LED lights.

Visitors can explore luminescent fields of playful pandas, butterflies and flowers, frogs and flamingos, sea creatures, and more. A hot beverage station is set up to keep you warm! 

In addition to the lantern displays, some evenings will feature other events highlighting China and Korea. 

For a full look at the events planned for the celebration of the Year of the Tiger, you can visit the Kennedy Center's website, here.

RELATED: Mark your calendars! 22 things to look forward to in 2022

RELATED: No, not everyone celebrates the start of the new year on Jan. 1

RELATED: Lunar New Year brings mixed emotions amid recent attacks against Asian American community

RELATED: Mirror, mirror on the wall. DC's art scene coming on strong.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Northwest DC hotel