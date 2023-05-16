Maryland first-time author pens children's book about kids, chaos | Get Uplifted

First-time author Chaya Topas has written and illustrated a book for kids, laying out the all things their parents can't wait to do at their houses

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new book from a local author is helping us get uplifted. The children's book is for any parent who has ever looked at the chaos your little heartbeats have caused and said, "One day, I’m coming to your house and doing the same thing."

Chaya Topas has written the perfect book for you and your littles. It’s called "When We Visit You..." and it’s full of all the things we’re planning to do. Things the Silver Spring mother of three gathered from her own life.

"All that kind of stuff that kids do, like they don't replace the toilet paper roll in the bathroom. We don't know why, but it seems impossible for them to do. And we're like, 'One day when you're all grown up, we're going to visit your house, and use up all your toilet paper, and we're not going to replace the roll.'"

The book, also illustrated by first time author Topas, is full of hilarious moments like this, as well as the love that comes with them.

"When We Visit You..." can be found on Amazon, and Chaya will be doing free reading at at Rue and Roe Children’s Boutique in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday.

You can also reach her on social media.