DMV students compete in first stage of robotics competition

There's a lot on the line for the winners of the FIRST Robotics Competition in Bethesda.

BETHESDA, Md. — High school teens from D.C., Maryland and Virginia will head to Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda to compete in the FIRST Chesapeake Robotics Competition. A total of 36 teams of students with a common core of materials must each conceptualize, design and build a robot to compete in this year's contest.

The theme of this years competition is Charged Up. The goal is to inspire teams to see the potential of energy storage in a new light as they compete in alliances to charge up their communities. Teams earn points by piloting their remote-controlled robots to create sustainability links in their grid and to engage with their power stations.

The whole contest featured about 112 teams from the D.C. region before it was whittled down for the qualifying event happening this weekend, March 11 and 12, before the District Championship happening at George Mason University on April 6-8. The top performers at the District event will go on to compete at the World Championship in Houston April 19-22!

All of this weekend's matches are free, and they will be live streamed on the web here.

