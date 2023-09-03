This group is helping DMV kids showcase their artistic sides

The We Are Artistic Group was founded by a local teen.

WASHINGTON — A collective that supports and encourages young artists by giving them a welcoming space to showcase their work is helping us get uplifted.

The organization is called the We Are Artistic Group. It's a community built for artists, artistic people, people who appreciate art and those who are artistic, but maybe don't call themselves artists.

The group was founded three years go by 16-year-old Jackson Reed sophomore Edie Young. The group is for kids, and no one over 18 is allowed. Other than that, all are welcome!

"We believe everyone deserves to show out their potential. Everyone has potential they can share," she said.

Along with making cards for hospitalized kids, the group takes part in a host of public events, all of which they run themselves. Parents only provide transportation.

The group offers a variety of support services to young artists like featured spots on their social media pages, all of which can be found on their website.

