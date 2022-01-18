A 3-legged lion, tiger twins and a dog are best friends at this zoo | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — This unlikely friendship is sure to make you smile.
Video released by the Irkutsk Zoo in Serbia shows a three-legged lion, two tiger twins and a dog playing together with a ball. They've been growing up together at the zoo since July on last year.
The lion cub named Fortis had to have one leg amputated following an injury at birth. The lion struggled to recover, so zoo staff brought in a Labrador named Elsa to keep the lion company. Later, the zoo received two twin tigers, Lavanda and Liana.
All the animals live together and have become to best of friends.
Talk about squad goals!
