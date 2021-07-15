x
Enjoy this video of ducks in little flower hats | Get Uplifted

It may be a little ridiculous, but it sure is cute!

WASHINGTON — A lot of pet owners are probably guilty of putting silly costumes on their furry friends, but this story takes the cake for cuteness.

Mother the Mountain Farm, in Byron Bay, New South Wales in Australia, is an organic farm run by sisters Julia and Anastasia. The sisters grow fruit and care for animals like a little duck who recently laid its first egg.

They posted a video of the duck growing up while wearing little flower hats.

It might be a little... or a lot... ridiculous, but it sure is cute, and it's sure to put a smile on your face. It certainly has us feeling uplifted.

