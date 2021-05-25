Adorable river otter spotted on the National Mall

Once eliminated from the area, the species is on the road to recovery, the National Park Service said.

WASHINGTON — An adorable animal was spotted doing what D.C. tourists do on Monday, and it's sure to put a smile on your face and have you feeling uplifted.

A North American river otter was spotted being tourist, apparently trying to hitch a free ride on one of the paddle boats.

These type of otters are native to the Potomac river, but they're rarely spotted on the National Mall.

The National Park Service tweeted out photos of the visitor, reminding everyone that even though they're cute and playful, they're still wild animals, so if you see one, don't get too close.

NPS also said that the otters were once eliminated from the area, but are on the road to recovery.

A North American river otter is a rare sight around the National Mall.🦦Once eliminated from the area, the species is on the road to recovery. Though they are cute & playful, you otter remember that they are wild animals & never get too close. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/NpeeAUMGsl — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 24, 2021

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.