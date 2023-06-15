Maryland's Junior Tennis Champions Center wants to make tennis accessible to everyone

Nonprofit JTTC received all-new adaptive equipment purchased with a $50,000 grant from the Hartford

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — We're getting uplifted with the College Park-based Junior Tennis Champions Center, a nonprofit organization that recently debuted all-new adaptive sports equipment. The purchase of which was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Hartford.

Team USA Paralympian and 2022 Wimbledon doubles wheelchair tennis champion Dana Mathewson, in the house leading a clinic, explained the importance of athletes having custom equipment.

"Having equipment that works for you, able-bodied or disabled, makes a huge difference. Like I always say for people not familiar with wheelchairs, using shoes that don't fit and trying to run around or do anything active is near impossible, and it's the same thing with a wheelchair," Matthewson said.

Mathewson and the Hartford also presented two players with their own adaptive wheelchairs that will be custom fitted for them. A vital need for the young athletes.

The Junior Tennis Champion Center’s mission is to transform lives through tennis by making the sport accessible for people of all ages and abilities in the area. Now, thanks to this grant and equipment, it's possible that the next Dana Mathewson just may be coming out of the DMV.