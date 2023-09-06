A woman is teaching DC children how to tell their stories | Get Uplifted

Professional storyteller Auntie Oye is helping the kids find each other, and themselves.

WASHINGTON — Originally from the West African country of Liberia, longtime D.C. resident Vera Oyé Yaa Anna is affectionately known as Auntie Oyé. She is a professional storyteller who spends her Thursdays in Ward 8’s FAN DC building up the children of the community by teaching them how to write and tell their stories. It's an art she learned in her homeland as a child.

"The elders would expect you to know a story. Everyday you have a story. You have a story when you went to school. What happened in school? Everything is a story," she said.

It’s through the writing of these stories that the children learn to appreciate each other. More importantly, they learn to appreciate themselves.

"But the writing is the one that really promotes your interest in yourself. Because I often have to ask them, 'who loves you better than you?'"

It's a love she takes seriously. So much so that once a month she has the children write love letters to themselves. They’re beautiful. Filled with loving affirmations like: You’re smart. You’re pretty. You’re amazing. I can put my mind to anything I could do. I believe in myself. I love myself.

It sounds as though they’ve learned the answer to Auntie’s question.

