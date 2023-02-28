8 ways to celebrate Women's History Month at national parks in the DC area

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) is hosting eight events in March in honor of Women's History Month.
NPS is encouraging people to visit national parks in the D.C. area during the month of March to celebrate and learn about women's history.
During the events, the public will learn about women who helped to advance other women's rights as well as about women who made a major impact on the United States and the world, with a focus on history made by women right here in the nation's capital.
Officials say the following programs/events will be offered throughout the month of March in the Washington, D.C. area:
- Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. All month long, Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Women along the C&O Canal – Then and Now.
- Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument. Every Sunday at 11 a.m. lasting 45-60 minutes, ending at Lafayette Park. Silent Sentinel Sunday.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on March 1 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., lasting about 30 minutes. Claudette Colvin and the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
- Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site. March 4 at 12 p.m. Reservations can be made online. Dovey Johnson Roundtree: A Crusader for Justice.
- Clara Barton National Historic Site. March 4 at 3 p.m. with an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. “Clara Barton: Red Cross Angel” A Dramatic Production.
- Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site. March 11 at 1 p.m. Reservations can be made online. Creating A Space on the Nation’s Preservation Agenda: Black Women and Historic Preservation.
- Fort Washington Park. March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. From Washerwomen to Women's Army Corps (WACs): Women's History at Fort Washington and the Nation.
- Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. March 18 at 1 p.m., followed by a backstage tour of the Filene Center. Performance Arts, Partnership and Public Lands.
