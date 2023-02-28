8 ways to celebrate Women's History Month at national parks in the DC area

NPS is encouraging people to visit national parks in the D.C. area during the month of March to celebrate and learn about women's history.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) is hosting eight events in March in honor of Women's History Month.

During the events, the public will learn about women who helped to advance other women's rights as well as about women who made a major impact on the United States and the world, with a focus on history made by women right here in the nation's capital.

Officials say the following programs/events will be offered throughout the month of March in the Washington, D.C. area: