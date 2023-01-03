These Maryland sisters want to see more women in the infrastructure industry

Build Girls is doing its part to get more women in architecture, construction and engineering (ACE) fields.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — Three teen sisters are looking to inspire young girls to look into architecture, construction and engineering (ACE) fields for career opportunities. It's helping us get uplifted!

While interning with a construction company working on the Golden Gate Bridge at the start of the COVID pandemic that the Goldsteen girls — 13-year-old Emmie, 15-year-old Kenzie, and 17-year-old Sammi — noticed the lack of women involved in infrastructure fields.

"The gender disparity in infrastructure has been widely recognized, but few initiatives have been established at a younger age when girls decide what they want to pursue," Sami Goldsteen said.

The sisters from Bethesda, Maryland founded buildgirls.org. Build Girls supports several initiatives to accomplish its mission, including facilitating discovery dinners, interviews, information discussions, guest speakers, hosting events and launching competitions.

One of those competitions is a "build a bridge" TikTok contest. High school girls can make a TikTok or YouTube video, from 15 to 60 seconds long, using a Taylor Swift song, and including something that involves a bridge. It can be a famous bridge, a beautiful bridge, or participants can make a bridge pose, for example.

Entries should be submitted to buildgirls.org/enter-contest. The video with the most likes will win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Philadelphia on May 13, 2023, along with $1,000 in expenses.

A contest winner will be announced on April 15.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.