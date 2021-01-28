First responders shine a light to help kids at Inova hospital | Get Uplifted

Off-duty first responders came together to let some young hospital patients know that they haven't been forgotten

This story is all about light, flashing car lights and waving flashlights.

Due to COVID concerns, patients staying in Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church haven’t been able to receive many visitors. Learning about this, a number of first responders devised a way to let the kids know that they aren’t alone, that they haven’t been forgotten.

The first responders were not on duty at the time and volunteered their time to bring joy to the children.

