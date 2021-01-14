Anna Mae is retiring, and her town intends to send her off right!

CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s time to get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off the negativity all around us and focus on the positive – the stories that UPLIFT us! Today's story comes to us from our own Howard Bernstein who let us know about Anna Mae, a sweet woman who has been greeting, smiling, and laughing with locals at the Clarksburg Liberty Gas Station, also known as Whipp's Garage, for the past 51 years. A community staple, Anna May is set to retire January 25th.

The Clarksburg community wants to send her off right, so they have planned a Drive-By Honk and Wave car parade for Anna May on her last day at work. They have also set up a GoFundMe to give her a nice tip after her final shift.

If you'd like to take part in Anna Mae's car parade or put something in the digital tip jar for her, you can find the details how to on Facebook and on GoFundMe.

Enjoy your retirement Anna Mae. The people of Clarksburg want you to know that they love you.

