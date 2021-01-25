This cancer survivor uses her free time to make beautiful wreaths | Get Uplifted

Local retiree Kim Smith Roberson is using her newfound time and craft-making skills to brighten the lives of her friends and neighbors

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted and time to take our minds off the negativity around us for a few moments and focus on the positive with stories that lift us up.

Today’s comes to us from Becky May Sanders who wrote in to tell us about her sister, Kim Smith Roberson.

Kim, a breast cancer survivor, is a recent retiree from the city of Alexandria and having newfound free time on her hands she has taken up crafting. She has discovered that she has more than a little bit of talent for it. A talent she now uses to brighten the lives of family and friends.

Her specialty is wreaths, beautiful ones she makes at her own expense and gives away, brightening up the doors and lives of people around her. One person she gifted wasn’t feeling Christmas this year and didn’t plan to celebrate, but Kim’s wreath inspired her to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Becky wanted us to know how proud she is of her sister. Well, you know what Becky? So are we!