Longtime DMV resident celebrates 109th birthday

Sally Washington was born in summer of 1914. Imagine the history she's seen.

WASHINGTON — Get uplifted by joining us in wishing the happiest of birthdays to Sally Washington. She just turned 109 years old.

The longtime DMV resident is now living in Laurel, Maryland. Ms. Washington was born in Danville, Virginia, on July 31, 1914. Imagine the history she’s seen firsthand.

A faithful member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church, she is a woman of many passions.

“What do I like? I like to eat and talk and cook and play around. I like shows," Washington said.

She also likes sewing, needlepoint, and cooking, which she made a career of professionally.

"I like to make cookies and cake and things like that," she said.

We’re so happy that we get to wish Ms. Sally Washington a happy birthday, and we to thank her nephew, 87-year-old Taft Hylton, for helping us do it.