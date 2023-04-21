Virginia woman marks 50 years as a hospital volunteer | Get Uplifted

Sally Baldwin has no plans of stopping.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — How many of us remember 1973? A dozen eggs cost 45 cents, gasoline cost 40 cents a gallon, and the average new home would set you back about $32,500. That year is also when Sally Baldwin began volunteering at what was then the new Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia. The hospital is now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, and Baldwin is marking her 50th year as a volunteer.

Baldwin began her volunteer journey working in the hospital gift shop, which at the time was managed solely by volunteers. Over the years she's worked at the registration/information desk and multiple other volunteer positions throughout the hospital.

“Her commitment and dedication are a model of what one person can selflessly do for the betterment of everyone around her. April 16 marks the beginning of National Volunteer Week, and we cannot thank Sally Baldwin enough for all that she had contributed to this organization through the years,” said Beverly Brevard, team coordinator for patient relations and volunteer services.

"It lifts you up. I feel lifted up. I'm a pretty easy-going happy person anyway, but my spirits lift when I come into the hospital and I'm good for the day," Baldwin told WUSA9.