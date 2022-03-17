Students treated to dress, tux shopping at Say Yes to Prom event | Get Uplifted

Students from E.L. Haynes Charter School in Northwest DC were treated to prom shopping

WASHINGTON — You may have heard of the TV show 'Say Yes to the Dress,' but students at one D.C. school said yes to prom.

Nearly 30 students from E.L. Haynes Charter School in Northwest D.C. were treated to prom shopping for dresses and tuxedoes, along with makeovers and some mentoring.

The young ladies were able to choose from over 600 dresses, shoes and accessories. The young men received a $100 gift card for tuxedo rental, shoes and accessories.

The day was used to promote students' self-confidence, and to reward students who have overcome difficult challenges.

One of the lucky students shared why the event was so important to her.

"We weren't sure if we were even going to be able to have prom this year because of the pandemic," said Glendi Herrera. "Being able to have this opportunity to even pick out a dress or have this experience that girls and guys didn't have last year, or the previous two years, it's amazing to have this opportunity now."

