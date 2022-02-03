4-year-old Kansas boy's driveway collapse goes viral | Get Uplifted

Looks like somebody had a case of the Mondays.

ANDOVER, Kan. — The pressures of preschool proved to be too much for one Kansas boy. Landry King, 4, was caught by his mom's driveway camera collapsing on his way to the bus one recent school day.

We've all been there. We've all had that moment on a Monday where we say enough is enough. That's what Landry did, in the cutest way possible.

In the video, you can see him walking down the driveway, putting on his mask, when he decides, "I've had enough of this," and lies down on the concrete.

When the bus assistant went to check on Landry, he was OK. He just wasn't having it on a Monday.

His parents explained he has a flair for drama.

"When he's really tired, he gets a bit grumpy and then gets way overdramatic," his dad said.

"I saw somebody comment that growing up was learning how to do that in your head instead of in physical form. And, that's exactly right," said Landry's mom. "I think we all feel like this on Monday and I think that's why it's so relatable, to see the bus and be like 'I can't do it today.'"

Agreed. We feel you, Landry.

