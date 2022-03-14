Arlington kids host bake sale in support of Ukraine

"Helping people in need of help is really nice," one boy said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It's hard to watch all the devastation happening in Ukraine right now. Two boys in Arlington, Virginia, wanted to do something.

Their dad suggested they raise money the old fashioned way, with a tried-and-true bake sale.

The boys held their bake sale on Sunday. Everything was a dollar except for pies.

"We're having a bake sale for Ukraine because of all the hard times they're having," one boy explained.

Their dad, Blair Miller, said the idea for a bake sale came from worry following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The boys got off the bus kind of right after the Ukraine and Russia war started, and they were concerned," Miller said. "They showed concern with their friends, they were talking about it on the bus, and they were worried about a World War III."

Miller asked them what they want to do about it, and the boys asked, "How can we help?"

So they set up their stand with baked goods, including pies, lemon squares, cookies and drinks.

Their dad said it's a good lesson for his sons to learn. He wants his kids to know that they can always make a difference.

"It's important that they can always do something," Miller said. "Even in the bad situations, look for the good."

Miller's sons are 9 years old, 8 years old, and 5 years old, but he says it doesn't matter how young they are.

"Even at this age, kids want to do something, and they want to give back," Miller said.

His son agrees.

"Helping people in need of help is really nice," he said.

