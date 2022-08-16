Man completes nationwide motorcycle journey to end veteran suicide | Get Uplifted

Perry Steed connected with veterans along the way during his nearly three-month road trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Wilmington, North Carolina, man just completed a 15,000-mile motorcycle ride across the country to raise awareness of veteran suicide. The ride took the Army veteran nearly three months to complete, spanning 48 states.

Perry Steed wasn't making the trip for fun. He did it for veterans who are struggling with mental health issues.

Military veterans are 50% more likely to die by suicide than non-veteran U.S. adults. That's an astounding number.

Steed connected with veterans along his route and shared stories with those he met.

The work to bring awareness to mental health continues now that Steed's Ride For Light has come to an end. Steed has started a nonprofit called Operation Purpose. He says he already has counselors ready to donate their time to the cause.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.