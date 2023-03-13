Virginia mom pens children's book about gratitude | Get Uplifted

"Harper Counts Her Blessings" is Kristi Guillory Reid's first book.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A dose of positivity comes from Alexandria author Kristi Guillory Reid. She wrote a children's book about an emotion that we sometimes take for granted: Gratitude.

The book is called "Harper Counts Her Blessings" and the title character is based on Reid's 9-year-old daughter. In the book, a little girl thinks she doesnt have much to be thankful for, but her parents point out all the wonderful things that happen each day that she should cherish.

"The moral of the story is we shouldn't take any days for granted, we should be grateful for everything that happens. The good comes along with the bad," Reid said.

An attorney by trade, Reid had never written anything beyond her personal and professional life. After encouragement from friends, her husband Efrem, and Harper as inspiration, she wrote her first book.

As for Harper, she said she likes being the star of the book.

"It just shows that other girls around the world, they can also a character in a book. Their name can be on a book. Or they can even write their own books," Harper said.

Since publication Reid has given book readings and taken part in speaking engagements on the need for diversity in children's books. Her work has also appeared in an anthology of African-American authors, "Dear Daughter A Celebration of Love."

