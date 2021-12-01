A little girl's sweet letter to an officer injured during the Capitol siege reminds us of the good still out there.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off any negativity and shine a spotlight on the positive and stories around us that make us smile. Today that positivity comes from a 10-year-old girl named Emma, who saw footage of the police officer who was crushed in a doorway at the US Capitol and created a hand-made card for him that said:



"Dear Officer,



I'm Emma, and I'm 10 years old. I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you. Those people are really bad hurting you. I hope you and your family are nice and healthy. When I saw the video on CNN of people crushing you with a door I almost cried. Get well. Emma."

Emma's mother Johnna tweeted out the letter hoping to find where to send the card, and the DC Police Department sent her a reply that reads: "Hi Emma - thanks for sharing your card! Just wanted to let you know Officer Hodges is recovering and doing well. Thank you for the kind words! We’ll DM you an address of where to send it!"

Hi Emma - thanks for sharing your card! Just wanted to let you know Officer Hodges is recovering and doing well. Thank you for the kind words! We’ll DM you an address of where to send it! @JohnnaJablonski https://t.co/rzByMALqPF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 12, 2021

This is really sweet! After such a turbulent week for the entire country, Emma's kindness and compassion are a reminder of how we should all treat one other. It's also great to know that Officer Hodges is recovering and doing well.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Alison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.