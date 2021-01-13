Allison Seymour pays tribute to her sorority on the anniversary of their founding in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off the negativity all around us and focus on the positive – the stories that UPLIFT us! Today it is personal. Because today, my beloved sorority, Delta Sigma Theta celebrates its founding 108 years ago, not far from where I stand today – on the campus of Howard University.

On this date in 1913 – 22 African American college women decided to come together in the name of service. Their first public act was marching in the Woman’s suffrage parade in March of that very year

The sisterhood has grown from one chapter in D.C. to over 900 around the world, and from 22 women to some 200,000 today.

The list of Deltas includes the nation’s first Black woman neurosurgeon, the first Black woman general in the United States Army and the first Black woman member of Congress.

Deltas are journalist, politicians, activists, artists, actors, entertainers business leaders and lawyers – like , Harden & Pinckney, LLC, a boutique law firm just named one of DC’s best!

I followed in my mother’s footsteps when I had the honor of pledging DST almost 35 years ago on the campus of another HU – Hampton University. I couldn’t have known then that the journey I was on would give me the confidence to face almost any challenge, and the bonds of sisterhood would last a lifetime. I am forever grateful for being a “Delta Girl!”

So happy Founders' day to all of the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated!

