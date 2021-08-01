DC birdwatchers are enjoying a rare visit from a lovely painted bunting in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off any negativity and shine a spotlight on the positive and beautiful stories around us. Today, we have a positively beautiful one for you. Bird watchers in the area have been lining up for days to get a glimpse of a male painted bunting, a rare, gorgeous bird known for its kaleidoscope-like colors.

Painted buntings are usually seen in Florida and other parts of the South, but they are rarely found in Maryland. I don't know what him here, but we're all glad he chose to visit Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park in Maryland. His presence was first documented last week on the website eBird, and people have been lining up to catch a glimpse ever since. Special thanks to Swiss Ambassador and bird watcher Jacques Pittaloud for also capturing images on New Year's Day and putting him on even more people's radar.

Follow that bird! The rare painted bunting is usually spotted in Florida. @SwissAmbUS heard there was one perched in Maryland a short drive away, the Swiss ambassador and life-long birder snagged the perfect photo. pic.twitter.com/JFC6aZr2x5 — CBCOttawaMorning (@OttawaMorning) January 5, 2021

Good luck to everyone hoping to snap a photo of this rainbow with wings this weekend in Great Falls. If your friends accuse you of Photoshopping those pictures, send them here to WUSA9.com!

